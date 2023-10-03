Demonstrations | The police removed dozens of protesters who tried to occupy the premises of Biomedicum

According to police, there was one police patrol and the protesters eventually left without incident.

Helsinki On Tuesday, shortly before 8:00 p.m., the police removed protesters from the Biomedicum building on Haartmaninkatu in Meilahti, real estate company Biomedicum says in a press release.

The Helsinki police command center confirmed the matter.

According to the police’s estimate, there were about 30 demonstrators, according to Biomedicum’s release, about 20.

Mixed according to the press release of the police command center and Biomedicum, the protesters had already arrived earlier in the day and announced the occupation of the premises. The takeover, on the other hand, was reported to be part of demonstrations that are currently being organized in educational institutions across Finland against the government’s planned cuts to student livelihoods.

The command center of the Helsinki police reports that the entrepreneur working in Biomedicum’s premises called a police patrol, which had removed the people from the building. According to the police, the removal of the squatters went without incident.

According to the press release of the Students Against Cuts movement, “the police did not give the demonstrators a personal order to leave, but everyone had to leave after a general order to leave, under the threat of the crime of neck-and-neck.” The business also says that it tried to negotiate with the management of the farm and the management of Biomedicum about the seizure, but “negotiations did not want to take place and the police were called to the scene very suddenly and without warning”.

Biomedicum Helsinki is a research and teaching center located in the Meilahti hospital area, with several operators in its buildings.