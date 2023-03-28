Demonstrations | The Police Board is investigating the actions of the Helsinki police in the Erdoğan demonstration

The Police Board will start an investigation into the activities of the Helsinki Police. The police removed a doll representing the president of Turkey at the demonstration.

Police Board plans to start a self-initiated legality monitoring investigation into the activities of the Helsinki police in demonstrations that have involved, for example, the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The police removed a doll representing Erdoğan from the demonstration held in Helsinki on Saturday and registered a criminal complaint for insulting Erdoğan’s honor.

The demonstration started from Senatintor, from where the participants moved in a procession to Kaivopuisto to the representatives of the Turkish Embassy.

According to the police, it was interpreted as an attempt to defame the Turkish president with the doll and this was not allowed to happen.

The demonstration was organized by the Rise Up for Rojava community, which has said that it strives to promote the cause of the Kurdish movement internationally. The police had been notified in advance of the demonstration.

At the end of February, protesters burned Erdoğan’s effigy in front of the Turkish embassy in Helsinki. The Helsinki police have said that they suspect defamation in the cases.

The news is updated.