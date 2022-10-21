Demonstrations | The police arrested two people at a demonstration in front of the House of Parliament

According to the police, around 40 people and five vehicles were present at the demonstration.

Helsinki On Friday evening, the police arrested two people and fined them for assaulting the police during a demonstration in front of the Parliament building.

Inspector Tuukka Skottman’s five cars honked their horns and lined up in front of the Parliament building. The arrests took place when the police asked the demonstrators to leave.

It was a protest called Motti22.

The previous ones according to the information, the goal of the organizers was to get people to “moot” in front of the Parliament House with vehicles. Motti22 got its start from last year’s Convoy protests.

The demonstration closed Mannerheimintie from nine in the evening for about ten minutes. Around 9:40 p.m., the police said the demonstration moved to Kansalaistor.