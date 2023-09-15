Demonstrations | The opinion of environmental organizations makes it difficult to drive in the center of Helsinki

The demonstration of environmental organizations starts at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. The procession moves along the roadway.

Elokapina, Greenpeace and Climate Parents will demonstrate in Helsinki on Friday from 10:30 am. The demonstration lasts until 2 p.m.

The procession moves along the carriageway and starts from the Market Square. From there, the route proceeds along Pohjoisesplanadi and Mannerheimintie to the Parliament building. The procession affects vehicle traffic, and the police have a few patrols to direct the traffic and secure the flow of the demonstration.

Processional should not affect light traffic. However, if traffic stops on the roadway, it can also affect, for example, cyclists and pedestrians, inspector Johanna Sinivuori tells.

The expression deals with environmental issues. According to Sinivuori, the turnout is not too big, as one hundred or two hundred participants are expected. He expects the expression to be calm.