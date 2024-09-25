Demonstrations | The messes of the Parliament building are being cleaned – HS looks straight

Demonstrations|The police carried the protesters away from the scene. The case is being investigated as aggravated damage.

Parliament House the front posts are smeared with a blood-like red on Wednesday morning.

It’s a protest. The protesters sitting on the steps of the parliament building had signs that read “förbjud torvbrytning” in Swedish, “turf removal is prohibited”.

Editor of HS Pihla Loula was on the spot interviewing the protesters. The protesters said they arrived at the scene at 8 o’clock.

According to the demonstrators, the blood-like paint is chalk-based and easy to wash, Loula says.

The police who arrived on the scene removed the protesters from the place before nine in the morning. According to Loula, the protesters were taken to police cars.

The group’s name is Återställ våtmarker, in Finnish Restore wetlands. In addition to them, Elokapina is also participating in the demonstration in front of the Parliament building, Loula says.

Demonstrators in front of the Parliament building at 8.20 am.

Animal rebellion has justified the protest on his Instagram account. According to the group, the Finnish state company Neova is raising peat in Sweden in an “unprecedented way”. Elokapina says Neova is Sweden’s largest producer of peat.

Director of Information and Communications of the Parliament Rainer Hindsberg tells HS that the Painters struck at eight in the morning. According to him, the device was fire extinguishers.

A fire extinguisher had been used for painting.

Organization Spokesperson for Återställ våtmarker Valpuri Nykänen according to the protestors themselves filled empty foam fire extinguishers with cornstarch and red paint.

Nykänen describes the demonstration as a “temporary work of art”.

According to reporter Loula, the police left at 8:45. In front of the House of Parliament, ten to nine are quiet.

Police announced shortly before nine in the morning that they had arrested 10 people on the steps of the Parliament. According to the police, the arrest was peaceful.

The incident is being investigated as aggravated damage, the police say.

According to the law, an act of damage is gross if it causes considerable damage to a historically or culturally very valuable object. Serious damage is always punished with imprisonment. The punishments vary between four months and four years.

Loula says that the paint washing has started after nine o’clock. The paint is washed with a sandblaster. According to Loula, the color seems to come off easily.

The protesters scored on the empty fire extinguishers themselves.