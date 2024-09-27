Demonstrations | The march of the August rebellion is now underway

Demonstrations|Elokapina says they expect 800 people for Friday’s demonstration in front of the House of Parliament.

Environmental movement The Elokapina protests are taking place in the center of Helsinki.

In his announcement, Elokapina said that three different processions will march from different parts of Helsinki towards the House of Parliament. One procession leaves from Senate Square at 5 p.m., and two others from Dallapénpuisto and Itämerentori at 4:45 p.m.

Helsingin Sanomat’s reporter at Senate Square Reetta Malmbergin according to the Senate Square procession started after five o’clock in the afternoon, about twenty minutes late.

The atmosphere is calm, flags are flying, shouts are echoing and water is dripping. According to Malmberg, various slogans are heard from the mouths of the marchers:

“Emissions under control and the government under control.”

“Now I have to, the supports of destruction come down.”

“A good life belongs to everyone, not just a few.”

Three police cars drive behind the hose.

The police supervise traffic, for example, at the intersection of Unioninkatu and Pohjoisesplanadi.

A little after 4 p.m., people had gathered in the central part of the square. There were police and a yellow tent playing rap music.

There are a few dozen people in the Senate square, visually estimated. The atmosphere is calm and many are dressed in raincoats.

The processions are scheduled to arrive on Mannerheimintie in front of the Parliament building at around 6 p.m. The Swedish Återställ Våtmarker shop will also be there. On Wednesday, the Swedish group showed their opinion with the Elokapina at the Parliament House by daubing the pillars of the house with red paint.

Friday’s demonstration ends Elokapina’s Boiling Point campaign and is also the biggest event part of the campaign. More than 800 protesters are expected there, Elokapina’s press release says.

Demonstration may cause significant and long-term traffic inconvenience, according to the police.

“It is clear that if protest processions start in the center of Helsinki on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m., there will be a traffic problem”, Chief Commissioner Jere Roimu The Helsinki Police Department says.

Traffic can come to a standstill, especially at larger intersections. The police are currently negotiating the routes of the processions with the organizer, so that the demonstration does not cause undue disturbance to bystanders.

“If the organizer of the demonstration does something that we haven’t been told about, traditional street occupation issues or something else, then there may be a longer-term traffic problem.”

“The police will then assess the situation and if it is deemed that there are grounds to end the event and dismantle the street occupation, then that is also possible.”

to Helsinki quite rainy and windy weather is promised for the afternoon and evening. Does the rain bring some special element to the afternoon mood?

“That’s all, but should I say now that the weather is right for once,” says Roimu.

“The rain in itself does not affect police operations in any way, but I hope it would calm the situation down a bit and even reduce the number of people a little.”