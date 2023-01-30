Demonstrations | The Kurds demonstrated in Helsinki, opposed the export of defense equipment to Turkey

According to the police, 40–50 people participated in the demonstration held in front of the Ministry of Defense.

Kurds organized a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Defense in Helsinki on Monday afternoon. According to the police, 40–50 people participated in the demonstration that started around 4:30 p.m.

The police command center told HS that the event went peacefully and in good cooperation with the organizers. The demonstration ended a little before six o’clock.

RiseUp4Rojava says on its website that it is an international organization that was founded in 2019 and promotes the independence of Kurdish regions. The name Rojava refers to the Kurdish regions in the northern parts of Syria.

A demonstration in the background is the Minister of Defense Antti Savolan (central) last Tuesday’s decision to allow an export permit for protective steel used to protect vehicles to Turkey.

The export permit was granted to the Miilux company, whose application to Turkey was rejected by Finland in November 2021.

Finland and Sweden tightened their line on export permits for defense materials in the fall of 2019. The countries decided on the EU front not to grant new permits to Turkey after it attacked northern Syria.

Turkey has demanded that Finland waives restrictions on the export of defense equipment to the country.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO countries that have not yet accepted Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

