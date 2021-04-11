Demonstrations The Helsinki police do not have a clear policy on unauthorized demonstrations: “We go to these one day at a time” – on Saturday in Helsinki, about 300

According to Helsinki Police Deputy Chief of Police Heikki Kopperoinen, one single template cannot be used for demonstrations during corona restrictions.

Helsinki police said an unauthorized demonstration against coronavirus restrictions on Saturday progressed without major surprises.

Police arrested 20 people and in addition, ten car drivers were fined for disturbing driving as part of the protest.

It is estimated that a maximum of 300 people took part in the demonstration.

The protest had not been reported to the police in advance. Police said in advance that they would break up people if they tried to get together.

Deputy Chief of Police of the Helsinki Police Heikki Kopperoinen estimates that Saturday went well from a police perspective.

“I think this went just fine.”

The police According to him, the demonstration was a continuation of the demonstration held on March 20 in the center of Helsinki.

At that time, hundreds of people packed together for the Citizen Square, contrary to a previous agreement with the police. Police suspect currently 46 assembly violations.

“Expressing an opinion is a freedom and is sought to be safeguarded to the last. However, it is necessary to consider how public order and safety are maintained and how the given instructions and prohibitions are followed. That’s why we ended up changing the model, ”says Kopperoinen.

On Saturday, police were prepared to secure only a pre-announced demonstration by two people in the Small Parliament Park.

“The principle here is that the notification must be made at least 24 hours before the start of the event. It cannot be the case that you arrive and give five minutes before the announcement. Otherwise, it would be impossible for the police to react, ”Kopperoinen explains.

According to Kopperoinen, the police’s advance information about Saturday’s demonstration was correct, and the people who arrived were not ready to comply with the restrictions.

“It went pretty well. The police did not have to resort to stronger use of force. ”

Thence, how the police will react to similar demonstrations in the future, it is not yet possible to draw conclusions.

“We go to these one day at a time depending on the situation. Cannot make a template in advance. If there is advance notice, then the demonstration will be secured. ”Kopperoinen says.

However, the police hope the use of common sense and restraint from the citizens.

“Spring is coming and probably this situation is slowly getting better.”