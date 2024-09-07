Saturday, September 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Demonstrations | The Elokaupina demonstration may congest the center of Helsinki badly today

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Demonstrations | The Elokaupina demonstration may congest the center of Helsinki badly today
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the police, the Elokapina demonstration can cause a significant traffic problem after five in the afternoon.

Environmental movement Elokapina celebrates today in the center of Helsinki and gives a speech at the State Council castle. Elokapina told about his so-called street party in what he published yesterday in the bulletin.

Police warnthat the demonstration may cause significant traffic disruption in the center of Helsinki after five in the afternoon. According to the police, you should take time to move around the city center. Traffic will be diverted to detours if necessary.

The event starts at one in the afternoon at Kansalaistor and ends around nine in the evening.

#Demonstrations #Elokaupina #demonstration #congest #center #Helsinki #badly #today

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Harz: Forest fire on the Brocken continues to spread

Harz: Forest fire on the Brocken continues to spread

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]