Demonstrations | The Elokaupina demonstration may congest the center of Helsinki badly today

Demonstrations|According to the police, the Elokapina demonstration can cause a significant traffic problem after five in the afternoon.

Environmental movement Elokapina celebrates today in the center of Helsinki and gives a speech at the State Council castle. Elokapina told about his so-called street party in what he published yesterday in the bulletin.

Police warnthat the demonstration may cause significant traffic disruption in the center of Helsinki after five in the afternoon. According to the police, you should take time to move around the city center. Traffic will be diverted to detours if necessary.

The event starts at one in the afternoon at Kansalaistor and ends around nine in the evening.