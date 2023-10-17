Demonstrations | The Elokapina stopped traffic on Länsiväylä, now only part of Porkkalankatu is blocked

The August uprising stopped traffic on Länsiväylä on Tuesday.

Environmental movement The riot blocked the entrance traffic of Länsiväylä in Ruoholahti on Tuesday at nine in the morning.

HS spot reporter Marja Salomaa tells you that the expression is going smoothly. The protesters sat on the road with their signs as usual, and the police immediately started to move them away by the armpits.

Soon the demonstration had practically moved to the sidewalk, when so many people had been carried aside and two police cars were blocking the traffic. According to Salomaa, there also seemed to be human rights observers from Amnesty International.

A little before 10:30, the traffic on Länsiväylä stopped as usual and only two of the three westbound lanes on Porkkalankatu were blocked.

“Everything is going with the calm coolness of a Finn,” says Salomaa.

The duration of the expression was planned in advance for an hour.

Chief Commissioner of the Helsinki Police Jarmo Heinonen tells HS that the Helsinki police have not received a notification about the gathering. According to the police, blocking a busy road is not a good idea.

The police moved the protesters.