Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Demonstrations | The descendant of the designer of the Parliament building defends the activists who painted the building: "Great sense of aesthetics"

September 25, 2024
“It is clear that the activists’ intention is not vandalism or destruction, otherwise they would have chosen completely different means,” says Terike Haapoja.

The colonnade at the entrance to the Parliament building was daubed with red paint on Wednesday. The Återställ våtmarker group and Elokapina were involved. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

Jussi Lehmusvesi HS

Parliament House the designer By JS Siren great-grandchild Terike Haapoja defends the Swedish activists who painted the columns and stairs of the building on Wednesday.

According to a message published on Haapoja’s private social media account, the activists had “a great sense of aesthetics and the ability to make an artistic comparison between the bourgeois power represented by the building and the life-destroying politics practiced by the Finnish state.”

