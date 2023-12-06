Demonstrations | The demonstrations started early on Independence Day

The police are equipped for the Independence Day demonstrations with riot gear and equipment.

Independence Day in the demonstrations, a stealthy start was taken, when ten armed with Palestinian flags and banners protester disturbed the church service in Helsinki Cathedral and its surroundings.

Chief Commissioner Patrik Karlsson told Helsingin Sanomat that the protestors had reached the gallery of the church, from where they had spread two banners. The church staff took the protesters out to Kirkkokatu, from where they moved to the corner of Unioninkatu and Aleksanterinkatu.

The demonstration did not have a proper permit. The service was attended by the highest state leadership, including the president of the republic Sauli NiinistöPh.D Jenni Haukio and the prime minister Petteri Orpo.

Next the demonstration was scheduled to start at Töölöntor at 4 p.m. High Commissioner Patrik Karlsson and a group of policemen were waiting at the square just after 4:00 p.m.

“Here is this left-right situation. We’ll see if they come,” Karlsson said.

He spoke about the Helsinki without Nazis demonstration, which was scheduled to start at Töölöntor at 4 p.m., and the 612 parade at 6 p.m.

Karlsson says that the Helsinki without Nazis protesters had been in contact for several days. Another place for the demonstration was suggested to them, but the contacts did not lead to a result.

“We would have tried for some other solution, but we didn’t even get to negotiate with them.”

Other for example, at Narinkkator in Helsinki’s Kamppi, policemen dressed in riot gear gathered at around half past three in the afternoon. According to Karlsson, you can see them all over the city on Independence Day.

Also on Kauppatori, a head start was taken on other demonstrations, when the philosophers organized a demonstration for peace there from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Herää Suomi demonstration from Rautatientori to the Parliament building started at 4 pm.

The 612 torch procession proceeds from Töölöntor towards the Hietaniemi cemetery. The event starts at 6 p.m.

The Helsinki without Nazis demonstration from 16:00 to 20:00 is partly ideologically opposed to the 612 procession. It was also supposed to start at Töölöntor.