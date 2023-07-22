Saturday, July 22, 2023
Demonstrations | “The demonstration of the poor and the sick” will lie on the steps of the Parliament building on Saturday

July 22, 2023
in World Europe
City|Demonstrations

The demonstration opposes the new government program and the targeting of cuts to those who are already in a vulnerable position.

in Helsinki today, Saturday, a “demonstration of the poor and sick” will take place, where protesters will lie down on the steps of the Parliament to show their opposition to the cutting measures planned by the current government.

The organizer of the demonstration is the Makuupaikka 2023 community, which consists of the poor, the sick and their supporters. The community says in its press release that it is tired of the trampling of human rights and the undermining of welfare.

The demonstration is scheduled to take place between 3 and 6 p.m.

I protested the purpose is to criticize especially the targeting of the surgeries planned by the government on long-term sick, disabled and poor people.

In its announcement, the community emphasizes that cutting is a value choice and that it should take into account the consequences of those choices for people in a vulnerable position. The organizers also demand an increase in funding for social and health services.

