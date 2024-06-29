Demonstrations | The August uprising accuses the police of violence in Friday’s demonstration

Demonstrations|The Elokapini accuses the police of violence when they dragged the movement’s activists off the roadway on Friday.

29.6. 12:25 p.m

Animal rebellion accuses the police of reckless and violent behavior when informing. The police removed the store’s protesters from the roadway on Friday. In its announcement, it lists several cases in which the police would have used violence.

The environmental movement Elokapina says in its press release that it “had to stop its demonstration due to police violence”. On Friday, the environmental movement temporarily stopped traffic on Länsiväylä in Ruoholahti and later on Mechelininkatu.

HS testified in Ruoholahti that the police were dragging people off the road along the asphalt. According to the journalist present, the situation was “chaotic”. The videos obtained by HS show, among other things, when protesters were dragged along the asphalt from the roadway to the pavement and kept pressed to the ground.

Animal rebellion accuses the police of numerous things in its announcement: according to the movement, the protesters witnessed how the police hit a protester on the head with a banner stick, strangled an activist who acted as a law enforcement officer, dragged protesters against the asphalt by one limb, and threw and knocked down protesters.

HS asked the Chief Commissioner Heikki Porolaa to comment on the Elokapina charges.

“We have nothing to comment on. We’ve had a situation where we had to move an opposing group off the roadway, and physical force was used,” Porola answers.

Do you deny that the police would have, for example, hit a protester on the head with a banner stick or strangled someone?

“I haven’t been at the scene. I can’t say anything about the details other than I can’t comment.”

Police after similar events, always follows up on his actions, says Porola. The purpose is to introduce better operating methods, he says.

The police have also reviewed Friday’s events as normal, says Porola.

Animal rebellion plans to continue the demonstration on Sunday, demanding the government to end subsidies harmful to the environment.

The demonstration is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. from the House of Parliament, from where it will move in a procession to the State Council Castle and in front of the Supreme Court.

Elokapina plans to hold a press conference about the police’s actions on Friday in connection with the demonstration.

The police are preparing to secure the demonstration as usual, says Porola.

“Every time, we start from the assumption that the demonstrations will proceed peacefully and within the framework of the laws,” says Porola.