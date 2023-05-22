Demonstrations | The August riot prevented heavy traffic from entering the UPM pulp mill in Kouvola

According to the police’s estimate, there are around 50 protesters.

Environmental movement Elokapina has started a demonstration this morning at the forest company UPM’s paper and pulp mill in Kouvola. According to Elokapina’s press release, the protesters have attached themselves to each other, train tracks and concrete barrels, and climbed onto tripods.

UPM’s communication confirms to STT that the Elokapina demonstration is ongoing in front of the factory. The company’s communications say that the protesters have prevented heavy rail and road traffic from entering the factory.

However, according to UPM, the demonstration will not have an immediate effect on the factory’s operations. This is because, according to the communication, the factory has “considerable amounts” of wood in stock. From the communication, it was not possible to estimate how long the demonstration would have to last in order for it to start affecting the operation of the factory.

About the movie rebellion STT is told that the demonstration is ongoing and no end time has been announced.

According to the estimate of the Southeastern Finland Police Department, there are about 50 protesters there. The Elokapina itself estimates to STT that there are “just under a hundred” demonstrators.

The police say in their announcement that they are directing traffic in the area and that they are trying to negotiate with the protesters to resolve the situation.

The protesters demanded that UPM reduce the use of wood, restructure the pulp industry and “pay the ecological debt” in Uruguay, where UPM has pulp mills, among other things. In addition, Elokapina accuses UPM of greenwashing and demands that it be stopped.