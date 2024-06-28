Friday, June 28, 2024
Demonstrations | The August riot intends to cause “the biggest disturbance so far” – The police will not allow the closure of Länsiväylä

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2024
Demonstrations | The August riot intends to cause “the biggest disturbance so far” – The police will not allow the closure of Länsiväylä
Elokapina plans to close the intersection of Länsiväylä and Porkkalankatu to traffic in the afternoon. The police do not allow blocking traffic.

ENVIRONMENTAL MOVEMENT Elokapina is protesting today, Friday, at the intersection of Länsiväylä and Porkkalankatu in Helsinki.

Elokapina plans to close the intersection to traffic. The demonstration is scheduled to begin in the afternoon at 3 p.m.

On its Instagram account, Liike describes Friday’s event as “the most disruptive” demonstration to date.

Elokapina organized a demonstration last Tuesday. Liike said in its press release on Thursday that it has not yet reached its goals, which is why the series of protests continues.

An expression of opinion is also planned for Sunday.

Police does not allow blocking traffic on Länsiväylä, the Helsinki Police Department’s press release states. The police say they have informed the organizers of the demonstration.

However, the demonstration can cause significant and long-term damage to traffic, which is why it is worth taking time to move around the city center, the police informs.

The police will monitor public order and security during the demonstration and can direct traffic to detours if necessary.

