Demonstrations The August Rebellion demonstrates in Helsinki, the protesters cut off traffic on Mannerheimintie

June 17, 2021
City|Demonstrations

The August Uprising urges the Finnish government to stop heating the climate as soon as possible.

International environmental movement Elokapina organized a demonstration in the heart of Helsinki on Mannerheimintie. The demonstration began on Thursday afternoon at one o’clock.

Photographer on the site of Helsingin Sanomat Ella Kiviniemen according to the demonstration is going smoothly. There are about 150 people.

The protest is disrupting traffic, as protesters have cut off traffic on Mannerheimintie in front of the Small Parliament Park. Traffic is cut off in both directions.

Elokapina says it intends to continue the demonstration until the evening.

Helsinki police say On Twitter to direct traffic on the spot. Police advise motorists to get around the Mannerheimintie Small Parliament. Trams are made to run with a delay.

