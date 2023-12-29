Demonstrations | The actions of the police on Independence Day are to blame

The ombudsman will investigate, among other things, the use of force by the police and why the police banned the Helsinki without Nazis demonstration and protected the 612 procession.

Parliamentary ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen has investigated the actions of the police during the Independence Day demonstrations.

15 people have complained to the ombudsman about the matter.

The actions of the police in the chaos of the demonstrators at Töölöntor on Independence Day started with the fact that two opposing groups of demonstrators wanted to come to the area at the same time.

The police previously banned the Helsinki without Nazis demonstration on Independence Day at Töölöntor because another demonstration had already been announced in the area.

The 612 procession, which has a far-right background, left Töölöntor in the evening. The police had anticipated the possibility of a clash between the Helsinki without Nazis group and the 612 protesters.

Ombudsman has asked the police for clarification on, among other things, the following issues criticized by the complainants:

The Helsinki without Nazis demonstration was not allowed to take place, but instead the police protected the 612 torchlight procession.

The police's orders to leave Töölöntor were not heard, and the police did not give instructions on where people should go. No other venue was assigned to the Helsinki without Nazis demonstration.

The police did not warn about the use of force, and they were disproportionately harsh towards peaceful protesters, according to complaints.

The actions of the police caused dangerous situations in the heavy crowds caused by the police, the complaints say. The road was slippery and there were children, the elderly and the disabled.

According to the complainants, horses were ridden at speed towards the crowd and horses were used as instruments of force. The police pushed the crowd into Runeberginkatu among traffic, including trams.

The arrests made by the police were considered arbitrary in the complaints, and the arrested were also carried around in a dangerous manner.

Transporting those arrested to Pasila took more than an hour, and those arrested were tied with cable ties.

Parliamentary the role of the ombudsman is to monitor that the authorities comply with the law. In recent years, the ombudsman has given solutions, for example, in the Poliisit series from a problematic practice and the Elokapina demonstration of dissolution.