Demonstrations | Tens of thousands of people marched in Berlin in support of the Iranian protests

Iranians had traveled to Berlin to march from as far as the United States and Canada.

Tens of thousands people marched in Berlin, Germany on Saturday to show support for protests in Iran, where unrest sparked by the death of a young Kurdish woman continues for the sixth week, news agency Reuters tells.

Berlin police estimated that 80,000 people participated in the march. Demonstrators waved Iranian flags and held signs and banners reading “woman, life, freedom”. According to the organizers, Iranians had traveled there from the United States, Canada and all over the European Union.

“From Zahedan to Tehran, I sacrifice my life for Iran,” human rights activist Fariba Balouch said while giving a speech in Berlin, referring to the cities where the protests are taking their toll.

The crowd responded to Balouch: “Death to Khamenei.”

Anti-regime activists in Iran said the Berlin march was the largest-ever anti-regime demonstration by Iranians abroad.

Demonstrations have posed one of the toughest challenges to the Iranian regime since the 1979 revolution, though so far they do not appear to topple the Islamic Republic, which has used its powerful security apparatus and violence to quell protests.

22 years old Mahsa Amini slipped into a coma and died after being arrested by morality police in Tehran for violating the country’s strict hijab rules. Demonstrations started at his funeral on September 17 in Saqez and spread throughout Iran.

The role of women in the demonstrations has been central. They have refused to keep scarves and burned them. The deaths of several teenage girls who died in the protests have fueled hatred towards the regime.

Videos posted on social media show protests continuing in Iran in several cities across the country, including Tehran, Mashhad, Mahabad and Dezful, as well as several universities in the country.

Iran’s spiritual leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that no one should dare to think they can topple the Islamic Republic. Khamenei has accused opponents of the regime of fomenting unrest.

Human rights organizations according to more than 200 people have died due to the repression of the protests. Iranian state television has reported that at least 26 members of the security forces have been killed.

The bloodiest unrest has been in areas inhabited by ethnic minorities with long-standing grudges against the Iranian regime. Such an area is, for example, the province of Sistan and Baluchistan and its capital Zahedan.

Amnesty International has said that security forces killed at least 66 people after Friday prayers in Zahedan on September 30. State media said at the time that “unidentified armed persons” opened fire on the police station, prompting security forces to return fire.

According to human rights organizations, the Iranian regime has long discriminated against ethnic minorities, including the Kurds. Iran has denied the allegations.