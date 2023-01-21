Demonstrations | Tens of thousands demonstrated against the government in Spain

Criminal justice reform and the dropping of charges against Catalan separatists brought protesters to the streets in Madrid.

Thousands people took part in a demonstration against the country’s prime minister on Saturday in Madrid, the capital of Spain Pedro Sanchez and against this leftist government.

According to the organizers, there were 700,000 people there. The police estimate was considerably more moderate, 30,000.

The demonstration was called by dozens of right-wing non-governmental organizations and was also supported by Spain’s conservative parties, including the main opposition party Pp and the far-right Vox.

Right-wing parties have strongly criticized the government’s decision to drop charges against nine Catalan separatists for inciting rebellion in connection with the 2017 independence drive. The charges were replaced with lighter ones.

The reform of the criminal justice system, where sentences for rape were tightened and sentences for other sexual crimes were relaxed, has also attracted strong criticism.

“This is the worst government in our history, which has divided the Spanish people and freed rapists and coup leaders,” criticized the head of Vox Santiago Abascal.