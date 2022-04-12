Demonstrations Protesters in Greenpeace and Elokapina stop a train carrying coal in Hanko, police investigate

In a demonstration on Tuesday, activists demanded that Finland immediately stop the transit of Russian coal. Just under 40 protesters were present.

Greenpeacen and Elokapina activists closed the railway to Hanko Harbor in Hanko on Tuesday and blocked a coal train on its way to Koverhar from entering the port area.

Police in Western Uusimaa reported on Twitter at three o’clock during the day. Police said there were just under 40 protesters at the scene. Some of them had chained themselves to the rails.

Police about three hours later, he said he suspected the protesters of disrupting traffic and reported the crime.

“The criminal names may be clarified during the preliminary investigation,” the Länsi-Uusimaa police added to the original Twitter update.

Some of the activists had climbed on the coal train carriages, of which there were nine in total, says the photographer present Antti Yrjönen To HS.

“Some have chained themselves to the gate and some under the rails, preventing the train from running,” Yrjönen said.

According to Yrjönen, two police vehicles were present.

Police were present during the protest.

Greenpeacen it was a peaceful demonstration. The organization demanded that Finland immediately stop the transit of Russian coal and withdraw from Russian fossil energy faster than planned.

The EU’s import ban on Russian coal came into force on April 9, but Finnish companies do not apply it to supply and transportation contracts made before that date.

VR has announced that the cessation of freight traffic in Russia will take months.

“It is incomprehensible that the economic benefits of fossil fuels take precedence over human lives. There is no longer any rationale for allowing transit traffic, ”says Greenpeace’s campaign manager. Matti Liimatainen in the organisation’s bulletin.

Koverharin the coal transported to the world via the port comes from Novosibirsk, Siberia, where it is produced by a company called Sibanthracite.

According to Greenpeace, Sibanthracite has partnerships with Russian state arms manufacturer Rostec. Rostec and Chemezov have been on the EU’s sanctions list since 2014.

According to Greenpeace, Sibanthracite’s coal is transported to the port of Koverhar by the Estonian state-owned Operail. Other Russian coal export ports are Kokkola and Pori’s Tahkoluoto, where coal trains are hauled by VR’s locomotives.