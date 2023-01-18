Demonstrations | “Problems just keep piling up” – Hundreds demand improvements to early childhood education in Senate Square

The demonstrators said that they were worried about dangerous situations and the ability of the personnel to cope, among other things.

Babies in the warehouse, daily dangerous situations and threatening staff, the organizers of the demonstration describe the everyday life of early childhood education.

Demonstrators demand improvements to the situation of early childhood education in Senatintor. According to the police’s estimate, around 300 protesters had arrived. In addition to families with children, there were plenty of early childhood education workers at Senatintor, among others.

There has been a lot of news about the personnel shortage in day care in the capital region. Last week HS told about a kindergarten in Helsinki, where the group of children who started kindergarten was established in a windowless warehouse.

“Parents, educators and the media have been talking about this for years. Now in the fall, it started to feel like the problems were just piling up, and we asked each other if someone could do something about it,” says Niina Pepperone of the organizers of the demonstration.

Pippuri says that she has received a lot of messages from both parents and early childhood education staff.

“Everyone has praised that we keep the issue up.”

Two an early childhood education teacher with four groups of children, exceeding the number of children, overtime, unfulfilled support measures, one early childhood education worker describes his everyday life. But the situation is not the same in my own unit so bad, he states and says that the work community and the children are wonderful.

Arrived with her 1.5-year-old twins and her 7-year-old firstborn Sanna Kranjc said that the ever-worsening situation of early childhood education is also visible to parents.

“The twins’ daycare center now has two groups of eight children in the same room,” says Kranjc.

He is worried about the staff’s endurance and commitment. Change can be seen in children’s well-being.

At the event representatives of the largest political parties spoke.

Unions in the early childhood education sector, such as the Finnish Association of Caregivers (Super), the Union of Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL) and the Professional Association of Teachers (OAJ) had announced in advance that they would support the demonstration. Among other things, Tehy’s chairman Millariikka Rytkönen spoke at the event.

At the event, an address with more than 6,700 names was also handed out, demanding immediate action from the city to solve the early childhood education crisis.

The address was received by the deputy mayor of education and training Nasima Razmyar (sd) and director of early childhood education Miia Kemppi from the field of education and training.

“Any grievances must not be silenced or belittled,” Kemppi said while thanking for the invitation to attend.