Demonstrations Police suspect organizers of restrictive demonstration for rally violation – “A significant part arrived by public transport”

Helsinki police say they are launching a preliminary investigation into Saturday’s protest against the corona restrictions. The preliminary investigation concerns the possible guilt of the organizers for the assembly violation.

The demonstration was held on Saturday in the center of Helsinki. The protesters did not follow a plan they had drawn up with the police to march in groups of six, but the event violated existing gathering restrictions.

The police according to the press release, stopping the demonstration would not have been a sensible and effective measure because any exposures had already taken place. According to police, a significant number of protesters arrived outside Helsinki by public transport.

It is the responsibility of the organizer that the protesters follow the guidelines agreed with the police at the event, the police say. On Saturday, the organizers of the protest did not follow the police orders to make the protest safe.

“The preliminary investigation will be directed at the organizers of the demonstration. The title of the crime is an assembly offense, for which the possible punishment is a fine, ”says the Director of Investigation, the Commissioner for Crime Juha-Matti Suominen in the bulletin.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation is in the early stages and more information will be provided as soon as possible.