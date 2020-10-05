Demonstrations Police: Elokapina is currently marching in the heart of Helsinki – This is a radical climate movement that seeks attention by breaking the law

Activists who have been gassed by the Helsinki police are part of a global climate movement that is trying to make its voice heard by breaking the law.

Elokapina climate movement organizes an art performance in the form of a procession in the heart of Helsinki on Monday afternoon. Helsinki police have said they are monitoring the process. According to the police, the route runs from the Statue of the Three Blacksmiths to the Parliament House and back to the statue via Rautatientori.

Named the Blood Brigade, the procession is “a peaceful, performative procession whose performers’ red costumes symbolize death associated with an ecological disaster, such as mass extinctions ”.

Global environmental movement Elokapina has made headlines for its protest on Saturday. Helsinki police used a gas sprayer to disperse the protest.

This has been exceptional in Finland, and it came as a surprise as well To Elina Kauppila From the rebellion.

“My heart breaks when some people have to experience that kind of pain so we can get attention for this,” Kauppila told HS on the phone on Monday.

The August Rebellion is a fundamentally disorganized movement that seeks to awaken citizens and decision-makers to the urgency of climate action through civil disobedience. The Extinction Rebellion, which originated in Britain, has spread around the world and has staged a number of visible protests.

According to the movement, people are threatened with extinction if no significant changes are made in the economy and politics. That is why the movement urges people to disobey civilians, that is, to break regulations and laws on a convincing basis.

The movement was founded by a group of scholars and activists in 2016. The first demonstration was held in London in October 2018. More than a thousand people gathered in front of the Houses of Parliament and later captured one of the busiest intersections in the big city for a few hours.

At that time, Elokapina also started its operations in Finland.

In the fall of last year protesters glued themselves to the doors during fashion week in London and messed up places with artificial blood. Protesters also stopped car traffic on the highway by shackling themselves in pink bathtubs in London.

Demonstrations were also seen last year in Amsterdam, Berlin, Madrid, Vienna and Sydney, among others. Activists are attached to the roofs of trains and planes, government buildings, and sidewalks.

On Monday, October 5, Elokapina, or Extinction Rebellion, also marched in Berlin.­

In Finland, the rebels in the autumn of last year tried to prevent the Queen Elisabeth cruise ship from leaving Helsinki for St. Petersburg by kayaking in front of it. In the same week, traffic on Pohjoisesplanadi was cut off.

It’s also stopped traffic for five minutes on Kaivokatu and clogged Metsä Group’s entrance at the company’s headquarters. This fall, activists held a hunger strike for 12 days On the civic square.

Read more: The radical climate movement believes that civil disobedience is needed to change attitudes

Politicians beautiful words are not enough for the rebels, but they think deeds are needed.

“Policy makers speak well, but they don’t work. When I settled on the street myself, I put myself in the game, ”was involved in Saturday’s protest Till Sawala says to HS.

Sawala, a German working as a docent at the Department of Physics of the University of Helsinki, has lived in Finland for five years. The researcher says he realized that in addition to producing information, he must act.

“Decision makers don’t respect science. I feel it is my duty not only to provide information, but also to do what is necessary. ”

Till Sawala sat among the protesters sprayed by police. He says he got gas in his eyes Four times, and he couldn’t properly open his eyes after even two hours.

“It was a shock. I didn’t think the police would do that. ”

Also Elina Kauppila, an August rebel, was surprised that the protest led to violence. Kauppila regrets that the protest to protect the climate and avoid an ecological catastrophe led to unintentional violence, and that the attention was drawn to the actions of the police, but also sees a connection.

“Police violence is not just about the climate movement. The same social system that produces the ecological crisis and the climate crisis also produces police violence, ”Kauppinen explains.

You got a lot of attention thanks to the gas spray. Saturday’s protest was a success thanks to it?

“I don’t wish suffering to anyone myself. But now that there is attention, I hope that we are talking about the climate and society, and the values ​​on which society is built, ”Kauppila says.

According to him, political decision-makers have now seen that people are ready for civil disobedience.

“Now let’s look at how it is received, that is, how to react to it. Will we start tightening climate policy and stick to the international agreements to which we are committed? Or will police violence be accepted, in which case it implicitly signals that the climate crisis will also be allowed to worsen. ”

Helsinki police said on Monday that the protesters deviated from the pre-arrangement and blocked the road. Police stressed that they had repeatedly tried to remove protesters from the roadway with advice, orders and exhortations.

Read more: Helsinki police justify the use of a gas nebulizer to protesters: “They were clearly warned before using the gas”

The goal of the Elokapina movement is therefore to awaken both private people and political decision-makers. Several hundred people attended Saturday’s protest, and fifty were arrested. Kauppila sees that the number of participants is a sign that there is an abundance of like-minded people in silence.

“Finns are conservative in their civil disobedience. When I see a large number of people, and not just a handful of people, ready to protest, it says that a really large number of people are worried. ”

Elokapinan according to Kauppila, the name derives from the fact that the first part means ‘life’ and the second an attempt to influence decision-makers by ‘peaceful but direct means’ to protect it.

“We rebel for life. We have at hand [maapallon] sixth mass extinction. In a wave of mass extinction caused by man, many more species die than in the previous five, ”says Kauppila.

“Animal species do not have time to adapt to the damage we cause to ecosystems and theirs [lajien kannalta] too rapid a change. “

Elokapina has previously organized numerous protests across Finland. The number of participants in the unorganized movement has not been recorded anywhere, but Kauppila estimates the population at hundreds.

The protests are not centralized either, but the autonomous groups decide on them themselves, and “no one decides anything on behalf of the other,” Kauppila says.

.