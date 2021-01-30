Demonstrations Police dispersed the demonstration in the center of Helsinki in violation of assembly restrictions

According to police, the event organizer refused to comply with the existing meeting restrictions.

Police has disbanded a demonstration at the Citizens’ Hall in central Helsinki in violation of assembly restrictions.

According to police, about 60 people had gathered at the Citizen’s Square. According to the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI), the number of participants in public events is a maximum of 10 people.

Helsinki police say on Twitter that the organizer of the event had refused to comply with avi’s regulations. After half past four, police said on Twitter that the police ordered the event to end because the restrictions were not followed.

The Citizen’s Square is the square in front of the Oodi Central Library.

Helsinki Police the command center informs HS that in a notification to the authorities, the event was entitled “Demonstration for Justice and Freedom of Expression”. The announcement of the protest had been made before Saturday.

There were several police cars, cavalry and police officers present. The police did not comment to HS, which is why so many resources were present.

The news is updated.