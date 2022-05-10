Demonstrations Police caught more than 40 protesters at Elokapina at Neste’s refinery in Porvoo

According to police, those arrested did not comply with the exit order. According to the August Rebellion, the protest ended when the police dismantled it.

Police has captured 42 people in a demonstration at Elokapina, which took place on the outskirts of Neste ‘s refinery in Kilpilahti, Porvoo.

Eastern Uusimaa police say in its bulletinthat the detainees did not comply with the police exit order issued on Tuesday after 11 p.m.

Those arrested are suspected of, among other things, traffic disruption.

The rebellion strengthens On Twitterthat the protest ended in dismantling by police. Police estimated there were less than a hundred protesters present.

Protesters are demanding that state-owned energy companies quit fossil fuels from Russia immediately.