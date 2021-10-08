Demonstrations Police: August rebellion created security threat to Government Castle, exit order issued

According to police, the state leadership “cannot be brought into the midst of a confused protest group”.

Helsinki the police have issued an exit order to the Elokapina protester group gathered in front of the Government Castle. According to the police, the crowd has infiltrated the area of ​​the Government Castle in such a way that access to or from the building has been blocked.

According to police, the protesters have posed a security threat aimed at influencing the ongoing session of the Government. Police emphasize that government buildings enjoy special protection of public peace that safeguards the state’s decision-making capacity.

The Chief Commissioner may control the movement of persons within the Government Jarkko Lehtinen according to a sense even a threat of violence. However, according to police, the situation is calm.

Police carried the protesters out in front of the Government Castle on Friday.

Protesters in front of the Government Castle on Friday.

Environmental movement The August Rebellion was locked in the morning in Helsinki in front of the Government Palace, blocking the main entrance. According to the police, protesters had also gathered on the side of Ritarikatu.

Police said they intended to order the protesters to leave and arrest the stubborn people if necessary.

Police said they did not approve of occupying the exits of the Government Castle and influencing the state leadership.

Government Security Expert Mika Tikkanen according to the protest restricts access to the Government Castle, but otherwise the operation will continue as normal. He says it is up to the competent authority, the police, to take care of the situation.

The August Rebellion said On Twitterthat it is at the front and back doors of the Government Palace.

HS: n on-site city reporter Marja Salomaa says at about 15:20 that the situation at the Government Castle is calm. On the Senate Square side, there were no more police officers on the steps of the Government Castle at this stage.

On the back door of the castle, in the park of the Knights’ Hall, there were several police officers and about 40–50 protesters of the August Rebellion.

Two protesters hung in a park built of pipes in the park of the Knights’ Hall. Police removed the climbers with the help of the Rescue Department’s lift and dismantled the rack.

Elokapinan the release described the protest as peaceful. The protesters were told to keep the passageways open and not seek to go inside the building while politicians are expected on the scene.

According to Chief Commissioner Lehtinen, the state leadership “cannot be brought into the midst of a confused demonstration group”.

“Police do not assess the situation in the same way as Elokapina. According to the police, the aim is to influence the activities of the state leadership, and its safety would not be guaranteed by normal operations. ”

According to Lehtinen, the police believe that this is an attempt by Elokapina to influence the meeting practices of the state leadership.

“Some of the people who came to the scene – the demonstration is not the right word now – have been locked in various ways, both in front of and behind the Government Castle. In doing so, they seek to prevent their removal from the scene. The police will dismantle these locks and remove them. ”

However, according to the High Commissioner, the situation has been calm “in all respects”.

“The August Rebellion and the police are both calmly on the scene. The police have also ensured that the state leadership is safe. ”