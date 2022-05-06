Demonstrations Organizers of pro-Russian car march plan to conceal details of protest until last minute

Police are not worried about messages urging them to bring weapons to protest.

Russian-minded the schedule and route of the car ride are to be kept secret until the last minute. The organizer has announced that he will only give details of the demonstration on Sunday one hour before the start of the event.

A person in the closed Whatsapp discussion group of Finnish Russians who wants to remain anonymous for security reasons tells HS about this. His identity is known to HS.

“However, there was a hint that it is a short drive from Helsinki to the place of departure, half an hour,” he says.

More accurate not even the police have the information. Chief Commissioner Heikki Porola Helsinki police say the situation is alive all the time.

“It feels like the organizer won’t make it public until something happens if it happens.”

According to the Assembly Act, the organizer must notify the police of a general meeting held in a public place at least one day in advance.

Subsequent notification may be considered valid provided that the organization of the meeting does not cause undue disturbance to public order.

“These unreported protests come to us, if not every day, then every week.”

Finnish-Russian The Rufi Association has announced that it will organize a car ride on Mother’s Day to show its support for Russia, which has invaded Ukraine, and to celebrate Decades of Victory in Russia.

According to HS, seventy participants have registered for the car ride. Porola confirms that the organizer has talked about 30-40 cars and about 70 people.

He said police are not going to report the protest further.

Yet a week ago, Commissioner Juha Juurinen The police from Eastern Uusimaa told HS that the car ride would start in Hyvinkää in the morning, pass through the Helsinki metropolitan area to Helsinki and end in Vantaa.

At the time, Juurinen estimated that the protest would not cause disturbance to outsiders. On Friday, he declined to comment on the procession in any way. According to him, it has been decided to concentrate the relevant information on the Helsinki police.

What kind of inconvenience or consequences are now expected to result from the car ride?

“The premise is that there must be no harm in doing so and driving according to traffic rules,” says Porola.

“If the implementation date is Sunday, it is unlikely to cause any disruption to traffic.”

Part Finns from the Whatsapp discussion group have allegedly called for weapons and baseball bats to be brought into the car fleet. A representative of Ruf has banned the import of weapons. No action has been taken by the police.

“We’re not worried about the police side,” Porola says.

A person in the Whatsapp discussion group of Finnish Russians tells HS that the discussion has become gloomier in recent days. It is full of pro-Russian propaganda.

“This morning there was a long discussion about the future of Finland. One woman believes that Ukrainians will come to Finland to persecute and kill Russians living here. ”

HS: n the Finn-Russian interviewed thinks that people come to the procession for various reasons.

“I believe the intention is to spread Russian propaganda, justify Russian aggression and support the narrative that Russia has had a fair reason to attack Ukraine. They also want to oppose NATO, ”he says.

“Some want to celebrate Victory Day.”

He is not yet sure if he will take part in the protest himself.

“I would like to meet people and better understand where the idea of ​​supporting Russia, which is committing genocide in Ukraine, comes from. On the other hand, I feel that the procession is outrageous and I do not want to support it. ”