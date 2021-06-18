Demonstrations Ohisalo’s tweet about the Elokapina demonstration raised criticism of the opposition: “Shocking indifference”

Interior Minister Ohisalo said he shared concern about the climate crisis. Opposition leaders criticized Ohisalo and the protesters.

International The demonstration of the environmental movement Elokapina in Helsinki near the Parliament House has led the government leaders of the government and the opposition to a war of words on Twitter.

Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (Green) wrote on Friday that he shared concerns about the climate crisis. He also noted that the right to peaceful expression is enshrined in the Constitution.

Demonstration of the August Rebellion continued on Friday afternoon On Mannerheimintie. About 120 activists stayed at the site last night.

Read more: Police are now preparing for the continuation of the Elokapina demonstration by piling up concrete piglets in the area – the protest will not be addressed yet

On Twitter, Ohisalo also answered the chairman of the basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahon writing.

Halla-aho wondered on Twitter on Thursday if instructions were coming to police officers from Ohisalo.

“Is it really the case that the police don’t remove the protesters blocking the city’s main street but‘ secure ’their camping in the middle of the road? Wouldn’t the police have more important things to do at night? ” Halla-aho asked.

Ohisalo noted that the interior minister will not decide what the police will do for each demonstration.

Ohisalon the writings provoked criticism from the opposition.

Chairman of the Christian Democratic Parliamentary Group Päivi Räsänen accused Ohisalo of “shocking indifference”.

Coalition Party Member of Parliament, former Minister of the Interior Paula Risikko accused the party newspaper In online newsthat Ohisalo’s Tweets could at worst open a “Pandora’s box”.

“Protesting is a fundamental right, but taking over one of Helsinki’s busiest streets is not. Demonstration can also be demonstrated without infringing on the rights of anyone else. Now the protesters are disturbing not only the commuting of ordinary Helsinki residents, but also, for example, the movement of emergency vehicles. As Minister for Police, Rescue and Emergency Response, Ohisalo should intervene in this, ”Risikko said in Online News.