“The power holds, but it holds by fear”, estimated this Sunday on franceinfo Cécile Vaissié, professor of Russian Soviet and post-Soviet studies at Rennes 2 University, while new demonstrations are taking place to demand the release of the opponent Alexeï Navalny.

According to NGOs, 250 arrests took place in Moscow, more than 3,800 in total across the country, including the wife of Alexey Navalny.

According to Cécile Vaissié, “people don’t come out to defend Navalny, but they come out because they are tired of this corruption”. “One of the slogans we have heard the most is Putin is a thief “, she added.

franceinfo: Is this demonstration directed against Vladimir Poutine or to support Alexeï Navalny?

Cécile Vaissié: Overall, this is not support for Navalny. People say so when questioned by Russian media. One of the slogans we have heard the most is “Putin is a thief”. So people came out because they had had enough of this absolutely huge corruption at the highest level of the state. This corruption has indeed been shown by Navalny and has been shown by others and of which each Russian citizen sees a certain number of elements at his level in everyday life. That’s what got them out, plus the fact that they are outraged by the fact that the state is using their taxes, its financial means to follow opponents and try to poison them, as was the Navalny. .

Another investigation showed that the same team allegedly murdered three other opponents in the Caucasus. So the Russians come out to demand the release of political prisoners: Navalny is not the only one imprisoned. They also call for an end to corruption, and many young people say “We are fed up, we want justice, we want a form of equality”. This is what comes up in processions. This is not at all the cult of an imprisoned leader.

Does this mean that Vladimir Putin’s power is being eroded?

Indeed, I was surprised to see so many people, especially in big cities like Moscow, where there were a lot of demonstrators in relation to the measures that were put in place by the regime in Saint Petersburg and Yekaterinburg. . All last week, we heard that relatives of Navalny or opposition figures were arrested, were tried very quickly, some were sentenced to 10 days of imprisonment so it was a matter of removing them. Others, including the lawyer from the anti-corruption fund or the relatively inactive brother of Navalny, were sentenced to two months’ house arrest with ban on internet access, ban on contacting relatives .

We have seen these threats: in my entourage, I have cases of people who have received a visit from the police at their home and who asked them where their student children were. Power holds, but power holds through fear. Two things struck me: this outburst of measures to scare the population, both the arrests and the fact that the center of Moscow is blocked, and that was announced two days before. Russians said they had never seen this since 1982, since Brezhnev’s death.

Can a political opposition be built?

That’s a bit of the difficulty. What struck me is that even without a leader, people come out. We need to review our definitions of what a political opposition is, that is to say that we now have links that are made on the horizontal level, in particular via social networks. And we have people who don’t come out to defend Navalny, but who because they have had enough. They understand that they are facing a regime which is at the end of the road, which has no more ideas, but which has the police. Faced with this, what they want is justice and they want a normal country, where they can bring up their children in peace.