Demonstrations Motorists demonstrated in the “Horn Protest” and worked in front of the Parliament House

Dozens The motorists’ Torviprotesti demonstration momentarily congested traffic in front of the Parliament House in the center of Helsinki at 1 p.m. The protesters rang the horns of their cars as they arrived at the Parliament House along Mannerheimintie.

Demonstrators protested against “motorist discipline”. Protesters are demanding, among other things, the cancellation of fuel tax increases made in early August.

Demonstration was divided into overtaking of cars and heavy traffic in front of the Parliament House.

“Heavy traffic has a special license to drive downtown where they don’t normally drive. Drivers participating in the demonstration, as well as light pedestrians and cyclists, are required to be particularly anticipatory and considerate of others, ”says the Commissioner. Ismo Juvonen About the Helsinki Police Department in a police release.