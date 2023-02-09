Demonstrations | Metsäliike will demonstrate in the center of Helsinki on Thursday

Metsäliike opposes logging in the Aalistunturi area in Kolar.

Forest shop organizes a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on Hallituskatu in the center of Helsinki on Thursday. The demonstration starts at 11:30.

The protestors demand that the Metsähallitus stop the logging in the area of ​​the Aalistunturi National Park presentation in Kolar, says the environmental movement Elokapina in its press release.

According to Metsälikuen, the fellings fragment the area’s nature and erode the foundation of the national park’s presentation.

“The forestry movement’s demonstration has gathered in front of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to remind us that responsibility for the state’s forests lies not only with Metsähallitus, but also with the decision-makers who direct it,” the announcement reads.

Metsäliike consists of forest activists from Elokapina, Nature-Liitto and Greenpeace, as well as private individuals. In addition to the forest movement, the Finnish Nature Conservation Union, Vihreät Nuoret and Leftemistonuoret are participating in the demonstration.

During the last three weeks, there have been several demonstrations at Metsähallitus’ logging site.

Aalistunturi in the environment, there is a dispute about the logging started by Metsähallitus in the area where a national park has been proposed. Opposite are traditional wood production and concern about the impoverishment of nature.

Metsähallitus’ forestry company has started felling south of Aalistunturi, covering a total of about 400 hectares. The company has promised to leave valuable natural sites alone.