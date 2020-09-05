Demonstrations Within the middle of Helsinki, about 300 exhibit for Finnish nature

An illustration of about 300 individuals marched from Senate Sq. to the Parliament Home on Saturday.

Sadat On Saturday, individuals will exhibit for Finnish nature within the middle of Helsinki.

Police say there are about 300 protesters and every thing goes easily. The protesters gathered at Senate Sq. at midday after which marched on the Parliament Home. This system is alleged to finish at about 4 p.m.

The principle organizer of the demonstration is the youth local weather motion Fridays For Future. There are a number of environmental organizations in addition to political youth organizations.

The march calls on the federal government to do issues for nature. Along with local weather change, they spotlight, for instance, the destruction of old-growth forests, the air pollution of the Baltic Sea and using peat.