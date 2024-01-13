Demonstrations were held simultaneously in several countries; London had thousands of people heading to Parliament

Hundreds of people participated this Saturday (13 January 2024) in an event in support of Palestine in São Paulo. The demonstration began in front of Masp (São Paulo Art Museum), on Avenida Paulista, and continued to Praça Roosevelt, in the center of the capital.

During the event, protesters displayed a Palestinian flag and banners calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza. People present also called for sanctions on Israel. The demonstration in São Paulo is one of dozens of events taking place in different parts of the world this Saturday (13 January).

In London, thousands of people marched towards the British Parliament. The conflict in the Gaza Strip has left more than 24,836 people dead, of which 23,697 are Palestinians. Of these total victims, 9,684 were children and 6,751 were women. Israel has had 1,139 deaths since the Hamas attack in October.

See images of the demonstrations:

On Avenida Paulista, as in several other cities in Brazil and around the world, there are marches for a ceasefire in Gaza. Enough of genocide. #palestinalivre pic.twitter.com/ZlT6ysdlpQ — Ivan Valente (@IvanValente) January 13, 2024

Paris: thousands of protesters pouring into Palestine pic.twitter.com/dPIKuEYdeW — Oumma.com (@oumma) January 13, 2024

‼️HEY HEY HO HO, THE OCCUPATION'S GOT TO GO! 🇵🇸Freedom Plaza already starting to fill up at the National #March4Gaza in DC! Get ready to march at 1pm!#LetGazaLive #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/SjKwXC6oTC — ANSWER Coalition (@answercoalition) January 13, 2024

With information from Brazil Agency.