M.oskau was the scene of impressive improvisations on Sunday. The supporters of the imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalnyj, for whose release tens of thousands across Russia had already demonstrated eight days earlier, had called for protests at noon at two central points in the Russian capital: in front of the headquarters of the presidential administration on Old Square east of the Kremlin and in front of the Lubyanka . There is the FSB secret service, which is suspected to be behind the attack on Navalnyj with the neurotoxin Novichok.

For their part, the security forces wanted to prevent any gathering of people in these symbolic places. They chose an unprecedented, extensive cordoning off tactic: buses stopped earlier, subway stations closed, and police officers who were on guard everywhere in the center would not let anyone pass in the direction of Lubyanka, Alter Platz or the Kremlin in the morning.

Anyone who wanted to demonstrate, however, quickly learned from the Telegram channels of Navalnyj’s comrades-in-arms about new collection points outside this “fortress”. The spontaneous adjustment is a tactic reminiscent of the protests in neighboring Belarus; as well as the reaction of the security forces. Special units were quickly relocated to the new collection points, such as the Red Gate on the Gartenring, a multi-lane street through the center.

With helmets and batons

Only a few people willing to protest had come when dozens of armored Omon special police in gray camouflage with helmets and batons jumped out of transport buses. Police commands combed the still small crowd. For example, there was Vyacheslav, a 23-year-old lawyer. “Absolutely inappropriate, unprofessional, illogical measures against Navalnyj and his supporters” had so upset him that he came to demand the release of all political prisoners, including Navalnyj, he said.

Police officers used megaphones to call on the crowd to leave the “illegal action”, swarmed out and dragged people onto arrest buses. Above all those who were holding something in their hands or shouting. So it hit a young woman with a toilet brush in her hand, the symbol of waste from Navalnyj’s latest film “Palace for Putin”, and immediately afterwards another young woman who timidly shouted “shame”.



Protesters during the protest for Alexei Navalnyi’s release on January 31 in Moscow

:



Image: EPA





The crowd dispersed. Other subway stations closed. An improvised march began, with a new assembly point at the Platz der Drei Bahnhof, from which trains to Saint Petersburg, Kazan and Yaroslavl leave. One group happily chanted “Aquadiskothek” in the square, after a facility planned in “Putin’s Palace”. Further arrests followed. Groups of demonstrators moved to the “Sailors Rest” detention center in northeast Moscow, where Navalnyj has been held since January 18. On Tuesday, he is due to appear before a court that is supposed to lift his probation of three and a half years in prison at the end of 2014 in what the European Court of Human Rights said was illegal. “Navalnyj is not afraid, and I am not afraid,” some of the signs said. There were also many arrests at the “Sailor Rest”.

Navalnyj’s wife Julija was arrested again

There were no spokesmen on the streets: most of Navalnyj’s leading Moscow supporters are currently in exile, in a holding cell or under house arrest. The latter also applies to Navalnyj’s (not politically active) brother Oleg, who, like four other suspects in an investigation into violations of “sanitary-epidemiological rules”, is to remain under house arrest from Friday evening until March 23, according to a court order. This new criminal procedure, in which there is a risk of imprisonment, can potentially be applied to everyone who calls for and participates in the protests: Actions that would not be allowed anyway and that could result in arrest sentences under regulatory law are said to be a criminal offense because of the pandemic, although Moscow is currently hardly setting any restrictions on Corona. As was the case eight days earlier, Navalnyj’s wife Julija was one of the numerous people arrested during the new protest.