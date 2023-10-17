Palestinian Islamic Jihad refutes Israeli accusation Palestinian Islamic Jihad denies that the hospital in Gaza City was hit after a failed rocket launch by them, as the Israeli army claims. “That is a lie and a fabricated story that is completely false,” Islamic Jihad spokesman Daoud Shehab told Reuters. “The occupier is trying to cover up the terrible crime and carnage it has inflicted on civilians.” Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, also points to Israel as the perpetrator. But the Israeli army said late Wednesday evening that it was not responsible for the attack. “After additional investigations and information from our operational and intelligence systems, it has become clear that the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) did not attack the hospital in Gaza,” IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a video message. “The hospital was hit as a result of a failed rocket launch by the terrorist organization Islamic Jihad.” About 500 Palestinians were killed in the deadly explosion in the courtyard of the Ahli Arab hospital, according to Reuters. See also Ramon receives a gift after attending De Slimste Mens 335 times: 'You must be dead tired, man'

Jordan cancels summit meeting with Biden and Egyptian and Palestinian presidents Jordan has canceled this Wednesday's summit with US President Joe Biden and the presidents of Egypt and the Palestinians, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Reuters. Jordan's King Abdullah would speak to Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman about the dire situation in Gaza. But after all the unrest following Tuesday evening's attack on the hospital in Gaza City that killed hundreds of people, Jordan has canceled the meeting. According to Safadi, the summit will only take place "when the decision has been made to stop the war and put an end to these massacres." The White House confirms that the meeting will not take place and says that Biden will continue to be in regular contact with the leaders in the coming days and hopes to meet them in person soon. Biden's visit to Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Wednesday will continue as normal for the time being.