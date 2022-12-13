The protesters in Lima who are demanding the resignation of the Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, and the closure of Congress, attacked on Monday the headquarters of the channel ‘América Televisión’ and ‘Panamericana Televisión’, as well as a vehicle from the radio station ‘Exitosa ‘.

In the first case, the demonstrators attacked with stones and blunt objects the headquarters of ‘América Televisión’ and ‘Canal N’ in the central Lima urbanization of Santa Beatriz, damaging windows and part of the building’s infrastructure. After the attack, a group of police officers went to the headquarters to protect it and prevent further attacks, according to the television channel itself.

In another nearby point of the city attacked the headquarters of ‘Panamericana Televisión’, before which many workers of the medium ran to protect themselves. Then, a group of police also went to the channel’s headquarters to protect it.

The National Association of Journalists (ANP) condemned on its Twitter account the “attacks on the physical headquarters of Panamericana TV and América TV and Canal N, in addition to the vandalization of a ‘Exitosa Noticias’ vehicle with physical assault on its driver, Victor Nolly”. “The right to protest cannot support these acts of vandalism that distort it. We urge citizens to exercise their legitimate right peacefully. From the ANP we have already coordinated with the Prosecutor’s Office to initiate the corresponding actions in these cases,” they concluded.

🚨 TONIGHT 👉 They wrecked an Exitosa truck, causing damage to the premises of Panamericana Televisión, América Televisión and Canal N. They called them “Prensa Basura”. This situation occurs in the midst of the Insurgency in #Lime. pic.twitter.com/G61uahgY9Q — THE LUPA (@lalupa_pe) December 13, 2022

Police officers injured by explosive attack

At least 15 Peruvian police officers were injured this Monday in the province of Andahuaylas, in the southern department of Apurimac.in an attack with explosives by protesters demanding the removal of President Dina Boluarte and the closure of Congress, the Peruvian National Police (PNP) reported.

The police officers were attacked with pyrotechnic devices and with a “cheese”, the name by which a homemade explosive containing dynamite and pellets is known, detailed the PNP in a statement in which they added that two were with ” reserved prognosis” and three with multiple injuries.

The injured agents of the Special Operations Directorate, personnel of the Andahuaylas Police Division and the Division of Maneuvers Against Illicit Drug Trafficking – Los Sinchis de Mazamari – were treated at the health centers in the area, since the Andahuaylas hospital it’s collapsed.

“An indeterminate number” of protesters carried out the attack with explosives on the Peruvian authoritiesaccording to the PNP.

In a video that EFE had access to, you can see how at least a dozen agents had been injured after a confrontation with protesters. “After the violent demonstrations that took place this morning in the south of the country, our members of the Special Operations Directorate who were injured with blunt objects and explosives, were immediately transferred to Lima to be treated at the central hospital of the National Police” , denounced the institution on social networks.

The agents had to be transferred to the capital, since the Hugo Pesce Pescetto hospital in the city of Adahuaylas is collapsed, among other reasons, due to protesters’ attacks on health personnel, as the Ministry of Health condemned this Monday in a release.

Protests continue in Lima and other regions of Peru due to the closure of Congress. See also Hu Jintao: Former President Was Forced Out of the Communist Party Congress

According to the data that the ombudsman, Eliana Revollar, revealed in an interview with the channel ‘Epicentro TV’, The department of Apurimac adds six deaths in just over 24 hoursfour of them in the province of Andahuaylas and another two of them in the province of Chinchero.

They have been two very unfortunate days with a balance of seven deaths (…) two of them minors and all from firearm projectiles,” lamented Rotellar. Given these figures of deaths and injuries, the PNP urged the protesters to exercise freedom of expression peacefully.

EFE