The dollar has been fixed at 1.507 liras since 1997, but the worst economic crisis in the country made the national currency collapse in the unofficial parallel market.

And on Saturday, money changers told AFP that the dollar is being traded at a price between 17,300 and 17,500 pounds on the black market, while some indicated on social media that the price of the dollar reached 18,000 pounds.

The National News Agency reported that rallies roamed the streets of Tripoli in protest against the “difficult living conditions” and the “high dollar exchange rate.”

The agency added that “a number of protesters stormed the external courtyard of the Banque du Liban in Tripoli (…) and managed to take off the iron door, and chanted slogans condemning the authority, while the Lebanese army deployed in the place prevented them from entering the bank.”

Protesters set fire to the entrance to a government building, according to Agence France-Presse, and some tried to storm the homes of two deputies, but the security forces prevented them.

The National News Agency said, “Sounds of gunshots were heard outside the house of Representative Mohamed Kabbara, and the army intervened to disperse the protesters.”

In the city of Sidon, demonstrators tried to storm the central bank branch in the city, where the security forces worked to expel them, according to the National Agency.

There were also separate demonstrations in the capital, Beirut, where a group of demonstrators burned rubber tires, according to Agence France-Presse.

Lebanon is witnessing an economic crisis, which the World Bank warned this month that it ranks among the ten most severe crises, and perhaps among the three worst since the mid-nineteenth century, criticizing the official failure to implement any rescue policy amid political paralysis.

The crisis has recently intensified, as the Lebanese are waiting in long queues in front of gas stations that have adopted a policy of rationing in the distribution of gasoline and diesel.

This coincides with the interruption of a large number of medicines and a rise in the prices of mostly imported foodstuffs.

Since his appointment in October, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has not been able to complete his mission, despite international pressures led in particular by France.