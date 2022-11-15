NEvery day in Iran young people take to the streets to protest. This was also the case on Tuesday, the anniversary of the start of the 2019 protests. In Tehran, several thousand demonstrators gathered in central squares, and the bazaar remained closed. The wave of protests that ignited two months ago over the death of Mahsa Amini has probably peaked. But it is precisely on memorial days that Iranians challenge the regime.

Nevertheless, the calculus of the rulers seems to be working. On the one hand, the regime has bided its time and, despite more than 336 deaths so far, has avoided a bloodbath like the one that took place during the crackdown on the protests from November 14 to 16, 2019, when more than 1,500 people were killed. On the other hand, it tightens the screws. More than 15,000 people have been arrested and the revolutionary courts have issued the first death sentences.

Outbidding competition of hardliners

And the repression continues to mount. After the Iranian national teams recently refused to sing the national anthem at a number of international sporting events, the influential chairman of the Society of Former MPs, Mohsen Kookhan, has now called for these athletes to be “eliminated”. There is nothing easier than removing an athlete, he said.

In parliament, Shia cleric and MP Mousa Ghazanfar-Abadi went further. The chairman of the legal committee complained that many who benefited from the Islamic revolution are now turning their backs on it. This includes athletes as well as professors and well-known personalities. He even observes this among members of parliament. “We now know them all,” said the former chief of the revolutionary courts in Tehran and demanded that they be made recognizable for everyone. Literally: “They must be marked with badges.”







Artists are among the personalities who turn their backs on the revolution and its ideals. The repression against them has recently increased significantly. In the past two months, more than a hundred artists have been arrested or banned from leaving the country, reports the newspaper Shargh, which is one of the few government-critical media outlets in Iran that are tolerated. Five rappers have been arrested in the past few days. The most famous is Toomaj Salehi from Isfahan. He has openly called for the overthrow of the regime in his songs and tweets. His friends now report that he is being severely tortured in detention. The 38-year-old rapper had worked in a factory and primarily addressed social problems.

Among the artists who will be “eliminated” by imprisonment are 10 documentarians who were fatally injured by participating in a workshop abroad, and 32 film, theater and music artists who signed a petition against state violence. Six of them have already been sentenced to terms of up to six years in prison.



Young women without headscarves on the streets of Tehran on Monday

:



Image: dpa



Apparently, however, the leadership of the Islamic Republic is not entirely convinced that violence and repression will be enough to bring the troubled country back under control. This is evidenced by isolated voices calling for concessions to be made on compulsory headscarves and for the regulations to be relaxed. The hardliners, however, reject this because they see the headscarf as a means of controlling submission to the regime.







The regime has lifted the ban on Mohammad Khatami, the reform president from 1997 to 2005, in the hope of broadening the Islamic Republic’s weakening foundations again. For more than a decade, Khatami was banned from public view because the leadership saw him as a danger, who had advocated fundamental reforms within the Islamic Republic and more freedoms. It has been noticed that Khatami’s previous major speeches have been prominently featured on social media recently. This week he made his first public appearance at a meeting with intellectuals from the troubled province of Sistan-Baluchistan. He said that an overthrow was neither possible nor desirable, but that the current state of affairs could not continue, otherwise there was a risk of collapse. He blamed poor government for the protests and called for fundamental rights to be respected. The lifting of the ban on Khatami could be a sign that the regime is preparing for difficult times even after the protests have ended.

A commentary in the Hamshahri newspaper, outlining the possible consequences of a revolution, shows how much the regime fears changes: “Without a doubt, the swimming pools will be mixed in a secular system. Women will not have their own visiting hours. Men will freely enter women’s hair salons. How terrible, God should protect us from that.” Iranian sociologist Asef Bayat, who currently works at an American university, countered this scenario. He wrote in the liberal Etemad: “You talk about the dangers of revolutionary change as if the current situation were paradisiacal. You had better ask Mahsa Amini.”