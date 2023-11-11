Demonstrations | In Helsinki, support for Palestine is once again shown with hundreds of people

A protest demanding a ceasefire in Gaza will be held in Helsinki on Saturday afternoon. The procession left the Railway Station at half past four.

in Helsinki again show support to the people of Gaza. The demonstration is organized by Defenders of Peace, ICAHD Finland and the Finnish Palestine Network.

More than 500 people participated in the demonstration after half past four. The procession has started from Rautatientorti, said the HS reporter who was there Milla Palkoaho.

Helsinki police by the protest march will cause temporary traffic disruptions, and the police will direct traffic at the scene. The procession proceeds along the route Rautatientori–Mikonkatu–Aleksanterinkatu–Mannerheimintie–Eduskuntatalo.

HSL has also announced that due to the demonstration, tram lines 2, 4, 5 and 7 may see exceptions until around 17:30.

Demonstrators gathered at Rautatientori before the procession left.

The demonstration calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Israel has hit Gaza with both airstrikes and heavy ground attacks since the October 7 attack on Israel by the forces of the terrorist organization Hamas, which operates from the Gaza Strip.

More than 11,000 people have died in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Health of the Hamas-controlled territory, since Israel began the attack more than a month ago. The figure has not been confirmed by independent sources.

Procession departs from the railway station around three o’clock. The destination is the Parliament House.

The organizers of the demonstration have informed in advance that only flags of Palestine or Finnish organizations may be taken with them. For example, Islamophobic or anti-Semitic texts or images are not accepted.

Also in London, for example, there will be a large demonstration in favor of an end to the bombing of Gaza on Saturday.