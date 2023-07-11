The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodriguezstated this Tuesday that the Transporter demonstrations in Guerrero were promoted by people linked to Los Ardillosa criminal group that operates in the region.

The protesters demanded the release of two individuals detained on July 5 by the State Police of the state of Guerrero, on the Mexico-Acapulco national highway, in chilpancingo.

At the president’s morning press conference Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorthe official pointed out that the alleged criminal leaders were detained in possession of cartridges, chargers and drugs, and are related to various crimes.

Yesterday, the SSyPC reported that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) obtained from the Federal Control Judge in Chilpancingo a link to the process and preventive detention against Jesús “E” and Bernardo “C”, for their probable responsibility in the illegal possession of cartridges and chargers exclusive to the Army and Air Force.

In the case of Jesús “E”, for crimes against health in the mode of transport, the institution specified.

This Tuesday, Rosa Icela Rodríguez mentioned that the protesters mobilized to demand the release of the detainees, belonging to the criminal organization Los Ardillos. The official showed the criminals, whom she identified as members of the organization that has been operating in the region for many years.

Rodriguez pointed out that the main spokesperson for the protesters He has organized this type of mobilization in other times and is already being investigated by the authorities.

He mentioned that he also there is another leader who named himself president of the organization of commissioners of Guerrero, who has various criminal casesalso linked to the criminal group known as Los Ardillos.

The secretary pointed out that an investigation was launched into the events that occurred on Monday and an instruction was given not to fall for provocations because there were many people forced to demonstrate.

Nonviolence: Rosa Icela Rodríguez

Rosa Icela Rodríguez stressed that the instruction is clear not to confront violence with violence.

He also said that at the peace table it was agreed to hold meetings with local authorities to seek the release of the public servants detained on Monday.

On Monday, residents who arrived from communities under the control of the criminal group “Los Ardillos” They demanded the release of two transporter leaders who have been publicly identified as leaders of the criminal group.

Thousands of residents blocked highways and confronted state police and elements of the National Guard; In addition, they took four officials and nine policemen hostage.

The protesters attacked transportation sites and robbed an armored unit with which they demolished the access to the Guerrero Government Palace to demand a dialogue table.

