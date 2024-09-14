Hundreds of people gathered in Marseille, Paris and Nice. While the trial is taking place in Avignon, demonstrations have been called across France in support of Gisèle Pelicot and all rape victims. Dominique Pelicot is accused of drugging his wife, Gisèle, with anti-anxiety drugs between 2011 and 2020 to allow dozens of men to rape her while he videotaped and photographed the encounters. Fifty other men are accused in this trial.

