Beirut (Agencies)

Yesterday, a number of Lebanese protesters marched from the city of Hasbaya in southern Lebanon, while a number of other protesters gathered in front of the home of the Minister of Interior in Beirut, to express their solidarity with the protesters in the northern city of Tripoli.

A march of protesters began in the city of Hasbaya, in southern Lebanon, from the city square towards the main market, carrying Lebanese flags and banners confirming that they stood by the people of Tripoli, their continued popular movement, and their rejection of the economic collapse and the rise in the prices of fuel and foodstuffs.

In the capital, Beirut, a number of protesters gathered in front of the house of the Minister of Interior and Municipalities in the caretaker government, Mohamed Fahmy, amid a security outbreak, as the protesters chanted slogans and slogans denouncing what happened in Tripoli.

It is noteworthy that the city of Tripoli witnessed a calm after 4 days of tension and confrontations between the protesters against the economic and living conditions, and between the security forces, during which the city’s municipality was burned last Thursday night, the Sharia court inside the city’s Saraya was burned, and the Al Azm educational center, which includes a school and University of Azm, was stormed. In the city, these confrontations that took place in Tripoli for four days left people dead and hundreds injured.

In addition, the Future Movement, the political party of the Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, launched a scathing attack yesterday on the “Free Patriotic Movement” in support of President Michel Aoun.

In a statement, the Future Movement described the Free Patriotic Movement as “the political patient.”

He added, “The Free Patriotic Movement insists on continuing in the state of denial that it is in, which is a political condition that it confirms on a weekly basis and in every statement it makes.”

The Future Movement accused Aoun’s party of attempting to overthrow the Taif Agreement, which constitutes the basis of political life in Lebanon now, and said: “We are in a very strong era of obstruction and obstruction and climbing over the rights of the sect to overthrow the Taif Agreement.”

This sharp attack comes a day after a fierce exchange of accusations between the two currents, against the backdrop of the faltering formation of the Lebanese government, as each side accuses the other of trying to unilaterally form the government.

The level of tension rose to an unprecedented level between Hariri and Aoun recently, after a video clip was leaked in which the latter described Hariri as a “liar.”

There are many reasons behind the stalled formation of the Lebanese government, as Hariri insists on leading a government of non-political technocrats, considering that such a government is capable of convincing the international community to support Lebanon and is able to obtain foreign aid.

As for the Free Patriotic Movement, it believes that the idea that Hariri heads this government denies it the characteristic of neutrality, because he is the leader of the largest Sunni bloc in parliament, and affirms that there is no room for a government outside the blocs in it.

In a related context, French diplomatic sources revealed that the third visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Lebanon will be different from its previous ones, especially with regard to direct supervision of putting the implementation mechanism of the French initiative into practical implementation, the first item of which is the formation of the mission government.

The sources told Lebanese media that the official French levels have become closer to the Lebanese file during this period, as it is a serious priority, unlike what was the case a few weeks ago.

She added that the French presidency does not talk about a specific date for Macron’s visit to Beirut, considering that the criticality of the Lebanese file assumes that this visit will not be delayed a few weeks. She also pointed out that what the French President indicated about verifying basic matters is related to preparations for this visit, whether in Paris or with the Lebanese side, noting that the French communication movement with Lebanese leaders did not stop until a few days ago.

The sources indicated what the French Foreign Ministry announced in recent hours, that it is active in the direction of Lebanon, explaining that this constitutes a French signal that the Lebanese file is placed on a fierce French fire.