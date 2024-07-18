Demonstrations | In Bangladesh, nearly 40 died in student protests

Demonstrations|During Thursday, violence was seen in several cities around Bangladesh. Thousands have required hospital treatment.

in Bangladesh nearly 40 people have died in the student protests of the last few days, the news agency AFP, which collected information from several hospitals, said on Thursday.

On Thursday, during which violence was seen in several cities around the country, 25 people died according to AFP calculations.

In addition, almost a thousand people had received hospital treatment for injuries they had received in clashes with the police.

Students have been demanding an end to the country’s public sector job quota system, which has been criticized for favoring groups that support the country’s government, in demonstrations that have been ongoing since the beginning of the month.

The prime minister of the country Sheikh Hasina the government has ordered schools and universities to close indefinitely due to the protests.

As night fell, Bangladesh plunged into a near-total internet blackout as the country’s authorities restricted the use of mobile data in the country, NetBlocks, an organization that monitors cyber security, said on messaging service X.

Hundreds protesters chased riot police who fired rubber bullets at them into the editorial building of the country’s state broadcaster BTV.

The crowd set fire to one of the supply buildings and dozens of vehicles parked in the yard, a BTV official told AFP.

The station manager later told AFP that staff had safely evacuated the building.

of Bangladesh the quota system for public sector jobs reserves more than half of civil service posts for certain groups, including children of veterans of the 1971 war of liberation against Pakistan.

Prime Minister Hasina has ruled the country since 2009. At the beginning of the year, Hasina won her fourth consecutive election in which there was no real challenger.

The protests have been seen as growing into a broader expression of dissatisfaction with Hasina’s autocratic rule.