Demonstrations | Hundreds of people protested and clashed with security forces in Suriname

The South American country of more than 600,000 inhabitants has drifted into an economic crisis.

Hundreds people have protested over the increased cost of living and clashed with security forces in Suriname, South America.

Some of the protesters have thrown bottles and stones at the security forces. The forces have tried to break up the demonstrations by using tear gas and shooting rubber bullets.

In addition to the clashes, shops have been robbed in the capital, Paramaribo. According to the government’s statement, the protesters have also invaded the country’s parliament.

Weak due to the currency and the worsening economic crisis, the country’s more than 600,000 inhabitants find it even more difficult to earn a living.

The protesters are against the increased prices of food, fuel and electricity, and they also accuse the government of corruption. The protesters are demanding the president of the country Chan Santokhia to resign and blame this on wild inflation and huge foreign debt.

President Santokhi said in a televised address on Friday that he is ready for an open dialogue with the protesters.

Suriname is a former Dutch colony that became independent in 1975.