Demonstrations Hundreds of people protest against corona restrictions in front of the Parliament House, traffic across Mannerheimintie

The protest of a group opposing corona measures and demanding a halving of the price of petrol began at six o’clock at the Helsinki Citizens’ Market.

On – site HS supplier Anne Kantolan by six o’clock, about two hundred people had gathered in front of the Parliament House. At half past seven, according to Kantola, people started moving to Mannerheimintie in front of the Parliament House.

Police have stopped traffic in both lanes. In addition, riot police officers climbed the steps of the Parliament House. A dozen police officers formed a police wall on the stairs.

According to Kantola, after half past seven, the protesters had spread a long way to Mannerheimintie, so that there were a lot of people on the road between the National Museum and the intersection of Arkadiankatu.

Helsinki police said on Twitter at about half past seven on Friday night that people have cut off traffic on Mannerheimintie. Police are directing traffic.

According to Kantola, there were about a hundred and a half people in the lane at the time, but there were more people on the road all the time.

According to Kantola’s observations, there were also passenger cars in the movement, which, however, had not yet stopped in front of the Parliament House in large numbers. At least the trucks weren’t visible yet.

Demonstrators in front of the Parliament House.

There are a lot of cops on the scene.

Anette Ollikainen had arrived at the demonstration Joni Korhosen and Petteri the dog. Ollikainen said he opposes the nurses’ obligation to vaccinate. Ollikainen said that he also works in the care sector.

Anette Ollikainen and Joni Korhonen and Petteri’s dog at the Convoy Finland demonstration in Helsinki.

Participants in the demonstration have announced their plan to block traffic in Helsinki’s city center by driving heavy vehicles and cars to the parking lot in front of the Parliament House.

“From the police’s point of view, this is not ok. Such activities do not enjoy the protection of the rally law but are illegal. In this case, each protester is personally responsible for what they do,” Jarmo Heinonen commented on the plans earlier this week.

Police have previously urged people to be prepared for traffic jams in the city center in the evening. Helsinki’s police anticipate that a demonstration on their Twitter account on Friday will cause a significant traffic jam in the center of Helsinki from about 6 p.m.

Convoy On Thursday, the Finland 2022 group reported to the Helsinki police about the demonstration at the Citizens’ Story. According to the announcement, the protest will begin at 6pm on Friday and continue for several days.

On Friday evening, about twenty people had gathered at the Citizens’ Market during the evening. A few tents have been assembled in the square and two baja houses have been brought to the site.

The group’s own social media channels report that protesters are also arriving in Helsinki from other parts of Finland. Fifteen vehicles have left at least from Oulu on Friday morning.

Police said on Friday after noon that they had made observations from various parts of Finland of vehicle formations that they thought were on their way to the demonstration.

Police have not had a precise idea of ​​how many protesters are coming to the center. However, estimates of thousands of participants presented on social media earlier this week are unlikely, police said.

