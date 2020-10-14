Upgrade
Demonstrations Helsinki police suspected of violating duty: Prosecutor General has launched a preliminary investigation into the use of force in the Elokapina demonstration

October 14, 2020
in World
Police used gas nebulizers against protesters. Now the legality of the use of force is being clarified.

Helsinki a preliminary investigation into police activities against protesters in the Elokapina movement is being launched. Special Prosecutor Heidi Savurinne the Attorney General’s Office has decided to investigate the legality of police action.

Savurinne is the director of police criminal investigation. The preliminary investigation is intended to determine the grounds and legality of the use of force by the police against the protesters.

As a suspect breach of duty has now been identified as a criminal offense. During the pre-trial investigation, any other criminal offenses will be clarified. During the preliminary investigation, the parties and witnesses will be heard and other information on the course of events will be obtained.

The Prosecutor General is the prosecutor in the case Jukka Rappe.

There is currently no other information on the matter, the prosecutor’s office’s statement states.

.

