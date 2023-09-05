Demonstrations | Group A, which threatened Orpoa and Purraa, has received support from the student union of the University of Helsinki

At Sunday’s demonstration, a banner was seen that read about the beheading of Petteri Orpo and Riikka Purra. Behind the banner is an anarchist group that operates within the student union of the University of Helsinki and wants to overthrow all governments.

Ministers behind the banner referring to beheading is a Helsinki anarchist group that operates within the Helsinki University Student Union (HYY) and has previously participated in numerous other demonstrations.

in the center of Helsinki on Sunday in an anti-racism demonstration the banner seen said prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) and the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) for cutting heads.

“If something is cut, Petter and Riika’s head will be cut off,” the banner read. It also had drawings of ministers. The organizers of the demonstration told HS that they condemn the banner’s message.

HS asked the representatives of the A group behind the banner for an interview, but according to the group, they do not have a chairman or a spokesperson who can answer questions over the phone. Instead, the group sent answers formulated by the “collective” via e-mail.

In his answer the group says it is “an anarchist and anti-authoritarian group that opposes oppression in all its forms”.

Group A says its goal is to create a society without authoritarian rule. In practice, this means opposing party politics, striving to overthrow governments and aiming to transition directly to democracy. Opposition to capitalism is also part of the group’s principles.

According to the group, the purpose of the banner seen at Sunday’s demonstration was to draw attention to the distress caused by the cuts planned by the governments.

According to the group, the sign’s text refers to the coalition’s former finance minister Iiro from Viinase To the statement used in the 90s, according to which “if something is cut, Iiro’s head will be cut”.

To the A group has a few dozen members, some of whom are students of the University of Helsinki. On Monday, the group was also involved in the university’s opening carnival.

Secretary General of HYY Mikko Kymäläinen confirms that the A group is one of the organizations operating within the student union of the University of Helsinki. At the moment, according to him, the group operates in the organization facilities provided by HYY together with a couple of other ideological organizations.

According to Kymäläinen, group A received an operating grant of 420 euros from HYY last year. This year, the grant has not been paid, which Kymäläinen believes is due to forgetting to apply for it.

According to Group A, grants are a fairly small part of its income and operations are mainly financed by own fundraising.

In general, according to Kymäläinen, the members of the student union are free to establish organizations and apply for HYY, as long as they commit to, among other things, the student union’s equality plan. Thus, for example, an extreme right-wing organization could hardly be seen there.

According to Kymäläinen, the banner referring to the beheading of ministers is known and investigated by HYY. He does not comment further on what kind of consequences the matter might have.

“It is clear that HYY does not accept violence or flirting with it,” he says.

Group A participated in the Helsinki Independence Day demonstration in 2014.

Group A has participated in numerous demonstrations in its history.

For example, in 2014, the group tried to prevent replacement buses of the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) from running during the metro strike, because according to the group, they weakened labor struggles. As a result of the protest, the police took more caught by the protester.

On Independence Day of the same year, the group participated in the class trip to the neighborhood to the castle demonstration, where there were several attacks on cars and shop windows, for example acts of damage.

Last on independence day Group A was involved in organizing the Helsinki without Nazis protest against the rise of the extreme right. The group has also regularly participated in May Day marches and demonstrated against the class society.

HS visited At the A-group meeting in 2014 in the New Student Hall. The meeting did not have a chairman and nothing was voted on, but disagreements were resolved through discussion.

Read more: Oppression, narcissists and the coming collapse – this is how anarchists see the world