Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer condemns the violence in opposition to cops. No one talks about excessive rents anymore.

LEIPZIG taz | Lots of of individuals protested in Leipzig over the weekend in opposition to the eviction of two squatted homes. The protests became violence, with bottles and stones thrown at cops on three evenings in a row. The police used tear fuel and saved water cannons on name. Seventeen officers have been injured.

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) introduced the combat to the Autonomous. “These persons are not on this subject. They wish to take motion in opposition to our authorized system, ”mentioned Kretschmer on Sunday. He thanked the police on Twitter and introduced that he needed to behave “constantly” in opposition to “evil criminals”.

The protests have been triggered by the evacuation of an occupied home by the police close to Eisenbahnstrasse on Wednesday. Since then, there have been clashes with the police, particularly within the Connewitz district, which is understood for left-wing protests. However the day after the eviction, officers used tear fuel within the space of ​​the railway highway. There have been remoted scuffles between the police and the black-clad demonstrators. Ultimately, 22 individuals have been pushed to the station. They have been accused of, amongst different issues, critical breach of the peace and property harm.

A girl advised the taz afterwards that she was hit within the head by officers after which hit the road along with her head. She was dropped at the station, the place her DNA was taken. She was not proven a courtroom order for this. In accordance with her personal statements, she demonstrated peacefully and didn’t carry any harmful objects along with her.

“Bull pigs out”

Footage of stone throwing, automobile chases and tear fuel additionally offered the next night time, this time in Connewitz. Lots of of passers-by participate within the calls “Bull pigs out of the neighborhood”. In Connewitz it’s a form of folklore in coping with the police, the collective calls have been repeated each night.

Final however not least, the right-wing extremist assault on Connewitz in 2016 and the gradual clarification of this occasion have led to nice rejection of the safety authorities within the district. Proper-wing incidents within the police, reminiscent of the invention of Saxon police ammunition by the right-wing extremist group “Nordkreuz”, additionally performed their half. Connewitz sees organized teams as an anti-fascist shelter. In addition they come into battle with different residents, who’re bothered by the violence and the poisonous smoke of burning rubbish cans.

On Friday night time, nonetheless, there was a spectacular collision between two police vehicles. There are two variations of the accident. Police say the entrance car was massively pelted with stones. When braking, the next car drove up. Nonetheless, shortly after the collision, witnesses sitting on the sting reported that the automobiles had come at excessive velocity from a facet avenue and virtually drove right into a crowd.

They collided throughout emergency braking, after which the offended crowd threw stones. Shortly after the bang, tear fuel cartridges flew via the night time, touchdown on the ft of bystanders. Three journalists have been additionally shot at. The police press workplace in Leipzig confirmed using tear fuel afterwards.

Fuel cartridges from whom?

What number of cartridges have been fired will not be identified. The Leipzig police nonetheless need to resolve the place the fuel comes from: “With the fuel cartridges, you need to ask – are they from us?” Says the police spokeswoman on the cellphone. And additional: “It’s not 100% clear that they’re from us.”

On Sunday, new homes have been attacked throughout an illustration, three home windows have been destroyed and facades have been broken. Photographs present a Bengali hearth burning on a balcony. An area police officer mentioned there was not less than no main harm. A stone additionally flew into an inhabited residence, the tenant then chatted with forensics on the window and tried to not less than shut the blinds. An MDR reporter stories that stones have additionally been thrown at journalists.

In the meantime, right-wing extremists declare on Twitter that cops have been attacked with incendiary gadgets. The police, nonetheless, don’t point out incendiary gadgets of their communications. There have been additionally clashes over the weekend in a number of different districts of Leipzig. For instance, a patrol automobile was set on hearth in Lindenau on Saturday.

Left-wing politician Juliane Nagel sees the causes of the violence not least within the extremely aggressive housing market. “To date, politicians haven’t been in a position to counter rising rents and speculative vacancies,” she says. “The anger grows and expresses itself senselessly brutally.”