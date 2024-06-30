Demonstrations | Elokapina will hold a press conference today on the police’s activities – previously accused the police of “police violence”

Demonstrations|The press conference about Friday’s events will be held at the Parliament building. The movement accuses the police of “police violence”.

Environmental movement Elokapina will hold the fifth and final demonstration of its Storm Warning campaign on Sunday.

The demonstration starts at 1:00 p.m. in front of the House of Parliament, from where the demonstration moves first to the Palace of the State Council and from there to the Supreme Court.

A performance of the Blood Brigade will be seen in front of the Government Palace. The demonstration is scheduled to continue until 5 p.m.

Animal rebellion the police will organize a press conference at the Parliament of the use of force at the movement’s Friday demonstration.

Elokapina called the police’s actions “police violence” in its press release on Saturday. According to the movement, Friday’s demonstration had to be interrupted due to the police’s actions.

The emeritus professor of criminal and procedural law interviewed by HS on Saturday Matti Tolvanen did not like police use of force as excessive.

Animal rebellion says in the press release that he is still waiting for the prime minister From Petteri Orpo (kok) and the Minister of Finance From Riikka Purra (ps) response to their demands for the termination of subsidies that are harmful to the environment.

The next phase of the storm warning campaign’s demonstrations will take place from the 2nd to the 6th. September